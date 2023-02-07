Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office reminds citizens about ‘Safe Zone’ availability

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office released an announcement to remind citizens about the designated “Safe Zone” located at its office.

Per a news release, the parking area is under 24-hour camera surveillance, offering residents a safe area to safely make exchanges.

“Safe Zone can be used for exchange between parents, grandparents or guardians when exchanging children for court-ordered visitations,” stated the sheriff’s office. “As online shopping continues to boom this is an area to meet to exchange goods that have been bought or sold online instead of taking a chance and meeting at an unknown location or having a stranger come to your home.”

Additionally, it is recommended that you bring a friend or family member whenever meeting someone in reference to an online purchase.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.