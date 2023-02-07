Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Animal shelter changes policy following dog’s mistaken euthanasia

An alleged mix-up resulted in a dog being euthanized at the Pitt County Animal Shelter.
An alleged mix-up resulted in a dog being euthanized at the Pitt County Animal Shelter.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:02 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Following an investigation into the mistaken euthanasia of a Pitt County woman’s dog, the shelter says they will be making some changes to their protocol.

Destiny Daniels’s two-year-old dog, Kaos, was taken into the Pitt County Animal Service’s custody on January 22 and put on a 10-day quarantine.

Daniels wanted to pick him back up, but the shelter says a staff member incorrectly entered that information in the computer system. The dog was euthanized.

After an internal investigation, the shelter will now contact the animal owners to verify their pet recovery plan, regardless of what is listed on the quarantine paperwork.

In a Facebook post, the shelter wrote, “We regret our mistake and through improved procedures, aim to provide the best care for all animals in our custody.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Novant Health Zimmer Cancer Institute.
‘It’s terrible’: Doctor seeing cancer patients with more advanced cancers as well as younger patients
Day 10: Crew suspends daily searches for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
Day 10: Crew suspends daily searches for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
SCDNR still searching for missing boater
Day 11: Two agencies continue search for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
One man is dead after a house fire in Columbus County.
Man found dead in Columbus County house fire

Latest News

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is encouraging residents to take part in the...
NCDOT encourages residents to take part in April litter sweep
The Safe Zone at the Bladen County Sheriff's Office
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office reminds citizens about ‘Safe Zone’ availability
Wilmington has one of the state’s largest quantities of historic districts, with several...
Castle St nearing ineligibility as national historic district
Wilmington has one of the state’s largest quantities of historic districts, with several...
Castle St nearing ineligibility as a national historic district