Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Resource fair for WHA residents to be held at Creekwood Community Center

Creekwood South
Creekwood South(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An education fair and job training expo will be held at the Creekwood Community Center for Wilmington Housing Authority residents and neighbors on Thursday, Feb. 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Representatives from Cape Fear Community College will be on-site to answer your questions about admissions, Adult High School/GED/ESL programs, and training for jobs that can get you hired!” states a flyer for the event.

Other topics mentioned include workforce development, CDL and apartment maintenance.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Balloon just after being shot down as seen from Nakina, N.C. (Source: John Ball)
WECT viewers’ photos and videos of the Chinese balloon shot down off Carolina coast
Day 10: Crew suspends daily searches for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
Day 10: Crew suspends daily searches for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
Novant Health Zimmer Cancer Institute.
‘It’s terrible’: Doctor seeing cancer patients with more advanced cancers as well as younger patients
Possible debris from Chinese balloon spotted at North Myrtle Beach-area boat ramp
Possible debris from Chinese balloon spotted at North Myrtle Beach-area boat ramp
LOOK: Chinese balloon shot down over Carolina coast, senior defense official says
LOOK: Chinese balloon shot down over Carolina coast, senior defense official says

Latest News

The program will be used to reward students who make good choices and help foster a love for...
New Hanover County Schools bus drivers collecting books for “Books from your Bus”
One of the first pics of the new otter pups at the NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher
NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher reveals gender of three otter pups
Boards Across Carolina Beach
Boards Across Carolina Beach mural to open for public viewing ahead of auction
When it comes to kids, the CDC reports that more than half of children from ages six to eight...
Teaching kids healthy dental habits during National Children’s Dental Health Month