Resource fair for WHA residents to be held at Creekwood Community Center

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An education fair and job training expo will be held at the Creekwood Community Center for Wilmington Housing Authority residents and neighbors on Thursday, Feb. 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Representatives from Cape Fear Community College will be on-site to answer your questions about admissions, Adult High School/GED/ESL programs, and training for jobs that can get you hired!” states a flyer for the event.

Other topics mentioned include workforce development, CDL and apartment maintenance.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.