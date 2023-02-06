Resource fair for WHA residents to be held at Creekwood Community Center
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An education fair and job training expo will be held at the Creekwood Community Center for Wilmington Housing Authority residents and neighbors on Thursday, Feb. 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“Representatives from Cape Fear Community College will be on-site to answer your questions about admissions, Adult High School/GED/ESL programs, and training for jobs that can get you hired!” states a flyer for the event.
Other topics mentioned include workforce development, CDL and apartment maintenance.
