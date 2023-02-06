Senior Connect
Portion of Spartanburg Ave to close in Carolina Beach for stormwater work

The Town of Carolina Beach has announced that a portion of Spartanburg Ave. will be closed to...
The Town of Carolina Beach has announced that a portion of Spartanburg Ave. will be closed to through traffic on Feb. 6.((Source: KFVS))
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Carolina Beach has announced that a portion of Spartanburg Ave. will be closed to through traffic on Feb. 6.

According to the announcement, the portion from 2nd to 3rd streets will be closed to allow crews to work on a stormwater project. The town stated that the road is expected to reopen by 5 p.m.

