New Hanover County Schools bus drivers collecting books for “Books from your Bus”

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools announced that their bus drivers are collecting books for “Books from your Bus.”

According to the announcement, the books will be used “to reward students who are respectful, responsible and kind on the bus.”

The program will be used to reward students who make good choices and help foster a love for reading among them.

For more information, including how you can donate new books or sponsor a bus route, please contact Deb Trafton at (910) 254-4298 or by email at deb.trafton@nhcs.net.

