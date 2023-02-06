New Hanover County Schools accepts 300 devices to track student progress

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Johnson Pre-K Center accepted 300 “seedling” devices as part of a program to assess and track the progress of students in their early years of education.

“We are thrilled to be a part of this innovative program,” said New Hanover County Schools Superintendent Dr. Charles Foust. “Our goal is to provide our students with the best education possible, and these devices will play a significant role in achieving that goal.”

The devices were accepted as part of the ApSeed Early Childhood Education program, which aims to provide an interactive learning experience and to help students develop their literacy and learning skills.

