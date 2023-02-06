Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

New Hanover County Schools accepts 300 devices to track student progress

New Hanover County Schools is participating in the ApSeed Early Childhood Education program to...
New Hanover County Schools is participating in the ApSeed Early Childhood Education program to assess children(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Johnson Pre-K Center accepted 300 “seedling” devices as part of a program to assess and track the progress of students in their early years of education.

“We are thrilled to be a part of this innovative program,” said New Hanover County Schools Superintendent Dr. Charles Foust. “Our goal is to provide our students with the best education possible, and these devices will play a significant role in achieving that goal.”

The devices were accepted as part of the ApSeed Early Childhood Education program, which aims to provide an interactive learning experience and to help students develop their literacy and learning skills.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Balloon just after being shot down as seen from Nakina, N.C. (Source: John Ball)
WECT viewers’ photos and videos of the Chinese balloon shot down off Carolina coast
Day 10: Crew suspends daily searches for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
Day 10: Crew suspends daily searches for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
Novant Health Zimmer Cancer Institute.
‘It’s terrible’: Doctor seeing cancer patients with more advanced cancers as well as younger patients
Possible debris from Chinese balloon spotted at North Myrtle Beach-area boat ramp
Possible debris from Chinese balloon spotted at North Myrtle Beach-area boat ramp
LOOK: Chinese balloon shot down over Carolina coast, senior defense official says
LOOK: Chinese balloon shot down over Carolina coast, senior defense official says

Latest News

One man is dead after a house fire in Columbus County.
Man found dead in Columbus County house fire
Zakiem Latwan Rogers
Bladen Co. man on the run arrested in Charlotte on drug and firearm charges
New Hanover County Library main branch in downtown Wilmington
Commissioners to discuss people sleeping on county property, register of deeds appointment and land sale
$747 million jackpot reaches top 5 in Powerball’s history
$747 million jackpot reaches 5th biggest in Powerball’s history