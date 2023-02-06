Man found dead in Columbus County house fire

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - One man is dead after a house fire in Columbus County.

According to Fire Marshal Shannon Blackman, crews responded to the fire at a home on Matthew Drive in Chadbourn just before 7:30 a.m. Sunday. The man, age 80, was found dead inside the home as crews battled the smoke and flames coming from the house.

According to officials, the Klondyke-Chadbourn Fire and Rescue crews were on the scene within 11 minutes of the initial call. Firefighters from Evergreen and Cerro Gordo also responded to assist.

Blackman says the man found dead lived by himself and his identity is being withheld pending notification of his family.

The cause of the fire and the man’s cause of death are under investigation.

