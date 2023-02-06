Senior Connect
Land clearing burn to take place in New Hanover County

A land clearing burn is set to take place in the 200 block of Lendire Road behind New Hanover...
A land clearing burn is set to take place in the 200 block of Lendire Road behind New Hanover County Fire Rescue Station 16 on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A land clearing burn is set to take place in the 200 block of Lendire Road behind New Hanover County Fire Rescue Station 16 on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

This marks the second phase of the burn and is expected to last for a week, according to a county release.

NHC Fire Rescue and North Carolina Forestry will be monitoring the burn.

