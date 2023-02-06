Land clearing burn to take place in New Hanover County

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A land clearing burn is set to take place in the 200 block of Lendire Road behind New Hanover County Fire Rescue Station 16 on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

This marks the second phase of the burn and is expected to last for a week, according to a county release.

NHC Fire Rescue and North Carolina Forestry will be monitoring the burn.

