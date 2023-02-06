Food Bank announces conclusion of fundraising campaign for new facility in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina announced on Feb. 6 the conclusion of the Nourish. Build. Empower Capital Campaign to raise funds for a new facility.

The fundraising campaign started in September 2019 to raise the funds due to the Marstellar Street bank’s lack of space and expanding solutions-based programming.

“Insufficient space has been the largest single obstacle to feeding more of our hungry neighbors,” said Beth Gaglione, Wilmington Branch Director for the Food Bank. “We are so very excited to move into this new space which will help us nourish more people and increase our work to build solutions to ultimately end hunger in the Cape Fear area.”

Food Bank started construction on the new facility in Feb. 2022 at 1000 Greenfield Street on Wilmington’s south side after purchasing the property in the summer of 2020. With the new facility, Food Bank will add Duplin County to its service area along with New Hanover, Brunswick, Pender, and Columbus counties.

“The new facility will accommodate substantially more dry food and will provide 10 times more freezer and cooler space, significantly increasing distribution of fresh, healthy foods. To build solutions for long-term hunger relief, plans for the new site will also include a commercial teaching and production kitchen, expanded programming in workforce development and health education, a learning farm, and access to fresh, healthy food for nearby residents in a retail space. Improved accommodations and access to more food will better serve the over 100 partner agencies who distribute the food and non-food essentials they receive from the Food Bank at Wilmington,” Food Bank wrote in a press release.

The new Food Bank facility is estimated to be completed in March.

