First Alert Forecast: temperatures to rebound

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a nice late winter day across the Cape Fear Region. Expect clouds to break for sunshine, northerly breezes generally around 10 mph and occasionally gusting more than 20 mph, and afternoon temperatures reaching for the 60s for a couple of hours.

Milder 70s pepper your First Alert Forecast for some of the rest of the work week, especially on the mainland i.e. away from the winter ocean’s chilly influence.

Wilmington’s rain total for the young month is 0.7 inches; rain chances growing to 10% by Wednesday, 30% Thursday, and 50% Friday could add to this tally.

