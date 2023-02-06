Elizabethtown man charged with selling cocaine

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they made an arrest in a case related to the sell and delivery of cocaine.

According to their release, 40-year-old Cedric Lamar McKoy, of Elizabethtown, was arrested without incident on Feb. 4 on active warrants related to:

Sell cocaine

Deliver cocaine

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine

Two counts of conspire to sell/deliver cocaine

The warrants stemmed from the sale and delivery of cocaine in the Browns Creek area. McKoy was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $25,000 bond.

