Elizabethtown man charged with selling cocaine
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:09 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they made an arrest in a case related to the sell and delivery of cocaine.
According to their release, 40-year-old Cedric Lamar McKoy, of Elizabethtown, was arrested without incident on Feb. 4 on active warrants related to:
- Sell cocaine
- Deliver cocaine
- Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine
- Two counts of conspire to sell/deliver cocaine
The warrants stemmed from the sale and delivery of cocaine in the Browns Creek area. McKoy was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $25,000 bond.
