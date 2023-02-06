Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

DEPUTIES: Greenville man stood over couple’s bed with knifes after burglary

DEPUTIES: Greenville man stood over couple’s bed with knifes after burglary
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man was arrested after deputies said he broke into a home and stood over a couple in bed with knives in his hands.

Juan Mancera, Jr. has been charged with first-degree burglary and felony larceny.

Pitt County deputies say just before 4:00 a.m. Saturday they got a call about a burglary on Joseph Place, outside of Greenville.

The couple told deputies they awoke to find the man standing over their bed holding knives taken from their kitchen. The man then ran from the home.

Deputies searched the area and found Mancera at Bells Fork Road and Southridge Drive pushing a scooter that could have been stolen. He bonded out of jail on a $25,000 earlier today.

Deputies are asking people in the Bells Fork area if they find a kitchen knife outside to call them as it could be evidence in his case.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Novant Health Zimmer Cancer Institute.
‘It’s terrible’: Doctor seeing cancer patients with more advanced cancers as well as younger patients
Day 10: Crew suspends daily searches for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
Day 10: Crew suspends daily searches for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
SCDNR still searching for missing boater
Day 11: Two agencies continue search for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
One man is dead after a house fire in Columbus County.
Man found dead in Columbus County house fire

Latest News

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is encouraging residents to take part in the...
NCDOT encourages residents to take part in April litter sweep
An alleged mix-up resulted in a dog being euthanized at the Pitt County Animal Shelter.
Animal shelter changes policy following dog’s mistaken euthanasia
The Safe Zone at the Bladen County Sheriff's Office
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office reminds citizens about ‘Safe Zone’ availability
Wilmington has one of the state’s largest quantities of historic districts, with several...
Castle St nearing ineligibility as national historic district
Wilmington has one of the state’s largest quantities of historic districts, with several...
Castle St nearing ineligibility as a national historic district