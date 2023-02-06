Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Dell lays off more than 6,000 workers

Dell is the latest tech company to announce cuts.
Dell is the latest tech company to announce cuts.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Another tech company has announced major layoffs.

Computing giant Dell said it’s letting go about 5% of its workforce - more than 6,000 employees.

The company made the announcement in regulatory filing Monday, citing the “challenging global economic environment” as the reason why.

Dell follows a host of tech companies implementing major job cuts as recession fears continue, including Microsoft, Amazon, Google’s parent company Alphabet and Facebook parent company Meta.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Balloon just after being shot down as seen from Nakina, N.C. (Source: John Ball)
WECT viewers’ photos and videos of the Chinese balloon shot down off Carolina coast
Day 10: Crew suspends daily searches for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
Day 10: Crew suspends daily searches for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
Novant Health Zimmer Cancer Institute.
‘It’s terrible’: Doctor seeing cancer patients with more advanced cancers as well as younger patients
Possible debris from Chinese balloon spotted at North Myrtle Beach-area boat ramp
Possible debris from Chinese balloon spotted at North Myrtle Beach-area boat ramp
LOOK: Chinese balloon shot down over Carolina coast, senior defense official says
LOOK: Chinese balloon shot down over Carolina coast, senior defense official says

Latest News

After a powerful earthquake, buildings were reported collapsed in a wide area extending from...
Powerful quake rocks Turkey and Syria, kills more than 2,500
U.S. Attorney Erek Barron described the woman's alleged sentiments about Baltimore in a news...
Woman threatened city of Baltimore, official said
U.S. Attorney Erek Barron described the woman's alleged sentiments about Baltimore in a news...
Woman charged with plotting to disable Baltimore power grid
Veteran's Park Water Tower in New Hanover County
Crews begin work to clean and paint water tower near Murray Middle School