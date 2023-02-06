Senior Connect
Day 11: Two agencies continue search for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
EDITOR’S NOTE: The missing boater’s name has not been officially released. It is our policy at WMBF News to not publish names unless that information comes directly from an official or the family.

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two agencies continue to actively search the water for the 23-year-old boater who went missing on Jan. 26.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and Brunswick County will continue the search on its 11th day.

SCDNR will have a boat searching the water as well as its fixed-wing aircraft in the air Monday. Sunset Beach and Holden Beach police departments have beach patrols watching the beaches during daylight hours.

On Sunday, the North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad suspended daily searches for the boater who’s been missing for over a week.

“Our crews are exhausted and need to return to their families and jobs. We remain on alert for real-world rescues and any assistance requests that we may receive from Horry County Fire Rescue or SCDNR,” the North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad said in a Facebook post.

The NMBRS added that it sent a crew out Saturday to search, but conditions on the water were not favorable for scanning.

SCDNR said the search included joitn efforts by the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, North Carolina Marine Patrol, Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Sunset Beach Police Department, Horry County Fire Rescue, Ocean Isle Fire Department along with dozens of volunteers.

Search teams covered hundreds of miles along the coast as the search moved to North Carolina after confirmed items belonging to the man were found off the Brunswick County coast.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

