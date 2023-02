WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County fire crews responded to the scene of an industrial building off of Highway 421 on Monday, Feb. 6.

Wilmington Fire Department and New Hanover County Fire and Rescue closed off US 421 due to the fire.

WECT has reached out to fire officials for more information.

Crews on scene fire at an industrial building off Highway 421 along with @NHCFR. Closing 421 now. Will update as info becomes available. #workingfire #wilmingtonnc @WilmNCtraffic pic.twitter.com/gjrz24Etg2 — WilmingtonFD (@WilmingtonFD) February 6, 2023

