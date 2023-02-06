Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Crews begin work to clean and paint water tower near Murray Middle School

Veteran's Park Water Tower in New Hanover County
Veteran's Park Water Tower in New Hanover County(Cape Fear Public Utility Authority)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Work has started to clean, recoat and paint the Veteran’s Park Water Tower near Murray Middle School.

“Throughout the duration of the project, the entire water tower will be covered in a shroud to keep paint and other debris from escaping. All staging and work will take place inside CFPUA’s easement around the tower, and no traffic impacts are anticipated at the park or nearby schools,” said the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority in its January newsletter.

CFPUA expects the work to be completed by April 1.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Balloon just after being shot down as seen from Nakina, N.C. (Source: John Ball)
WECT viewers’ photos and videos of the Chinese balloon shot down off Carolina coast
Day 10: Crew suspends daily searches for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
Day 10: Crew suspends daily searches for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
Novant Health Zimmer Cancer Institute.
‘It’s terrible’: Doctor seeing cancer patients with more advanced cancers as well as younger patients
Possible debris from Chinese balloon spotted at North Myrtle Beach-area boat ramp
Possible debris from Chinese balloon spotted at North Myrtle Beach-area boat ramp
LOOK: Chinese balloon shot down over Carolina coast, senior defense official says
LOOK: Chinese balloon shot down over Carolina coast, senior defense official says

Latest News

Creekwood South
Resource fair for WHA residents to be held at Creekwood Community Center
The program will be used to reward students who make good choices and help foster a love for...
New Hanover County Schools bus drivers collecting books for “Books from your Bus”
One of the first pics of the new otter pups at the NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher
NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher reveals gender of three otter pups
The Town of Carolina Beach has announced that a portion of Spartanburg Ave. will be closed to...
Portion of Spartanburg Ave to close in Carolina Beach for stormwater work