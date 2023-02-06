Crews begin work to clean and paint water tower near Murray Middle School

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Work has started to clean, recoat and paint the Veteran’s Park Water Tower near Murray Middle School.

“Throughout the duration of the project, the entire water tower will be covered in a shroud to keep paint and other debris from escaping. All staging and work will take place inside CFPUA’s easement around the tower, and no traffic impacts are anticipated at the park or nearby schools,” said the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority in its January newsletter.

CFPUA expects the work to be completed by April 1.

