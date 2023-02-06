Commissioners to discuss people sleeping on county property, register of deeds appointment and land sale

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners will consider changes to their ordinances regarding people sleeping on county property, the local Republican party’s recommendation for a register of deeds and a land sale at their meeting on Monday, Feb. 6.

Commissioners will be taking a second look at an amendment to their ordinances that would prevent people from sleeping on county property between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Though the county recently began its Getting Home street outreach program aimed at assisting people without homes, the proposal states that the county is still having trouble with “alleged criminal activity, littering, and the use of outdoor and parking deck areas as restrooms,” at and around the main branch of the NHC Public Library.

The county approved the first reading 4-1 of the ordinance at their meeting on Jan. 23, but did not get the unanimous vote needed to waive a second reading.

The Republican party recommended Morghan Collins to be appointed as the register of deeds to replace Tammy Piver, who retired at the end last year.

“If the register of deeds was elected as the nominee of a political party, the board of county commissioners shall consult the county executive committee of that political party before filling the vacancy and shall appoint the person recommended by that committee if the party makes a recommendation within 30 days of the occurrence of the vacancy,” states state law.

Wilmington Business Development and county staff have brought a recommendation for the commissioners to approve the offer of 6.25 acres to LAS Properties for $250,000. It would be sold via a bid process, so other buyers would have the choice to raise the bid and pay more. But if there aren’t any other bidders, staff is asking for approval to accept the offer as is.

The property sits at 4011/4101 Blue Clay Road in Castle Hayne and is in the Blue Clay Business Park, and the offer gives LAS Properties a 4-year option to buy another 7.06 acres at the same $40,000 per acre price.

