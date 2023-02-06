Senior Connect
CFPUA vendor temporarily unable to process payments

The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority says that their vendor isn’t able to process customer payments as of Monday, Feb. 6.(Glenn Carstens-Peters)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority says that their vendor isn’t able to process customer payments as of Monday, Feb. 6.

“The vendor is unable to process payments, including those made through the Interactive Voice-Response System (IVR) or online at CFPUA.org,” said CFPUA in a release.

CFPUA says the vendor is working to restore service as soon as possible.

