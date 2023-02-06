Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Boards Across Carolina Beach mural to open for public viewing ahead of auction

Boards Across Carolina Beach
Boards Across Carolina Beach(Carolina Beach Mural Project)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Carolina Beach Mural Project has announced that the Boards Across Carolina Beach mural will be available to the public for viewing on Feb. 6 and 7 ahead of the boards being auctioned off.

According to the announcement, the public can view the mural from 2 to 6 p.m. on Feb. 6 and from 2 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 7. The 59 boards previously displayed in various businesses are being presented together as part of the mural, which is located at the Courtyard by Marriott Carolina Beach Oceanfront at 100 Charlotte Ave.

Access to the mural will be free to the public during these hours. A meet and greet with some of the artists will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 6. Tickets for this event are available online for $20 or at the door for $30. Additionally, the meet and greet will feature appetizers and a bar.

“Boards Across CB is a beach-life inspired project that promotes local Artists and Carolina Beach businesses, using surfboards, skim boards and skateboards donated by local residents as canvases,” stated the Carolina Beach Mural Project. “This project is a community campaign that includes a range of stakeholders — uniting surfboard donors, local Artists and ‘Board Hosts’ businesses, dedicated to celebrating Carolina Beach.”

An online auction is currently taking place for the boards. Those interested in owning a board can place their bids here. The auction is scheduled to close at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 7.

For more information about the mural viewing and the auction, please visit the event website.

Boards Across Carolina Beach scavenger hunt
Boards Across Carolina Beach scavenger hunt(Carolina Beach Mural Project)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Balloon just after being shot down as seen from Nakina, N.C. (Source: John Ball)
WECT viewers’ photos and videos of the Chinese balloon shot down off Carolina coast
Day 10: Crew suspends daily searches for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
Day 10: Crew suspends daily searches for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
LOOK: Chinese balloon shot down over Carolina coast, senior defense official says
LOOK: Chinese balloon shot down over Carolina coast, senior defense official says
Possible debris from Chinese balloon spotted at North Myrtle Beach-area boat ramp
Possible debris from Chinese balloon spotted at North Myrtle Beach-area boat ramp
FAA: Flights to and from Wilmington International Airport resuming

Latest News

One of the first pics of the new otter pups at the NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher
NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher reveals gender of three otter pups
When it comes to kids, the CDC reports that more than half of children from ages six to eight...
Teaching kids healthy dental habits during National Children’s Dental Health Month
While the Chinese balloon was shot down off of Myrtle Beach on Saturday, the Sunset Beach...
SBPD: If you locate balloon debris, contact law enforcement
Group gathers at CFCC in Wilmington to participate in Suicide Prevention Workshop.
CFCC hosts suicide prevention workshop