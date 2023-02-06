Boards Across Carolina Beach mural to open for public viewing ahead of auction

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Carolina Beach Mural Project has announced that the Boards Across Carolina Beach mural will be available to the public for viewing on Feb. 6 and 7 ahead of the boards being auctioned off.

According to the announcement, the public can view the mural from 2 to 6 p.m. on Feb. 6 and from 2 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 7. The 59 boards previously displayed in various businesses are being presented together as part of the mural, which is located at the Courtyard by Marriott Carolina Beach Oceanfront at 100 Charlotte Ave.

Access to the mural will be free to the public during these hours. A meet and greet with some of the artists will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 6. Tickets for this event are available online for $20 or at the door for $30. Additionally, the meet and greet will feature appetizers and a bar.

“Boards Across CB is a beach-life inspired project that promotes local Artists and Carolina Beach businesses, using surfboards, skim boards and skateboards donated by local residents as canvases,” stated the Carolina Beach Mural Project. “This project is a community campaign that includes a range of stakeholders — uniting surfboard donors, local Artists and ‘Board Hosts’ businesses, dedicated to celebrating Carolina Beach.”

An online auction is currently taking place for the boards. Those interested in owning a board can place their bids here. The auction is scheduled to close at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 7.

For more information about the mural viewing and the auction, please visit the event website.

Boards Across Carolina Beach scavenger hunt (Carolina Beach Mural Project)

