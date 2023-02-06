Senior Connect
Bladen Co. man on the run arrested in Charlotte on drug and firearm charges

Zakiem Latwan Rogers
Zakiem Latwan Rogers(Bladen County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says that a local man was arrested in Charlotte after being on the run due to drug and firearm charges.

“On Friday, February 3, 2023, the US Marshals Carolina’s Regional Fugitive Task Force-Charlotte apprehended Zakiem Latwan Rogers, 28, of Elizabethtown in Charlotte after being on the run from local narcotics and weapon-related charges,” said the BCSO in a release.

He was arrested and served warrants for:

  • Trafficking opium/heroin,
  • Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine,
  • Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana,
  • Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances,
  • Possession of firearm by felon,
  • Resisting public officer,
  • Assault on a female,
  • Driving while license revoked x2,
  • Fictitious registration,
  • Expired registration.

He was transferred to the county detention center and is being held under a $1,008,000 bond.

