Bladen Co. man on the run arrested in Charlotte on drug and firearm charges

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says that a local man was arrested in Charlotte after being on the run due to drug and firearm charges.

“On Friday, February 3, 2023, the US Marshals Carolina’s Regional Fugitive Task Force-Charlotte apprehended Zakiem Latwan Rogers, 28, of Elizabethtown in Charlotte after being on the run from local narcotics and weapon-related charges,” said the BCSO in a release.

He was arrested and served warrants for:

Trafficking opium/heroin,

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine,

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana,

Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances,

Possession of firearm by felon,

Resisting public officer,

Assault on a female,

Driving while license revoked x2,

Fictitious registration,

Expired registration.

He was transferred to the county detention center and is being held under a $1,008,000 bond.

