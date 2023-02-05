First Alert Forecast: incoming milder temps, brief rain chances

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday! After a chilly Saturday with highs only making it into the lower 40s, expect 50s and 60s to make a quick comeback for Sunday following another cold start in the 30s. Clouds will increase into Sunday morning as a weak upper-level disturbance presents shower chances primarily, but not exclusively in the afternoon.

Southerly flow will aid a warming trend get underway as temperatures rise well above normal into the lower 70s through late next week. Our next best set of showers odds increase as a cold front closes in on our area into Friday.

Catch details in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

