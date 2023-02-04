Senior Connect
WECT viewers’ photos and videos of the Chinese balloon shot down off Carolina coast

By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Viewers from across the Cape Fear region were able to capture pictures and video of the suspected Chinese spy balloon, which was shot down by military jets off the coast of Myrtle Beach on Saturday.

At the top of this story, you can see video captured by Rob Carothers in Southport. Below is a picture snapped by John Ball in Nakina.

Balloon just after being shot down as seen from Nakina, N.C. (Source: John Ball)
Balloon just after being shot down as seen from Nakina, N.C. (Source: John Ball)(John Ball)

You can see several more images and videos below.

If you have a photo or video you would like to send to WECT, you can send them to See It, Snap It, Send It here.

