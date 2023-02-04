SBPD: If you locate balloon debris, contact law enforcement

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - While the Chinese balloon was shot down off of Myrtle Beach on Saturday, the Sunset Beach Police Department is warning beachgoers that some debris may wash ashore in North Carolina.

“Pieces of this balloon are being collected by the US military, however, it is possible that some of those pieces may wash ashore,” a Sunset Beach police Facebook post states. “These stray pieces are expected to wash ashore in the North Carolina area. If you locate a piece of debris please contact your local law enforcement agency for collection.”

