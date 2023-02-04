Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

SBPD: If you locate balloon debris, contact law enforcement

Mike Hillbery snapped this photo in Tabor City of the Chinese balloon being taken down Saturday.
Mike Hillbery snapped this photo in Tabor City of the Chinese balloon being taken down Saturday.(Mike Hillbery)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - While the Chinese balloon was shot down off of Myrtle Beach on Saturday, the Sunset Beach Police Department is warning beachgoers that some debris may wash ashore in North Carolina.

“Pieces of this balloon are being collected by the US military, however, it is possible that some of those pieces may wash ashore,” a Sunset Beach police Facebook post states. “These stray pieces are expected to wash ashore in the North Carolina area. If you locate a piece of debris please contact your local law enforcement agency for collection.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FAA: Flights to and from Wilmington International Airport resuming
In this photo provided by Brian Branch, a large balloon drifts above the Kingstown, N.C. area,...
US downs Chinese balloon off Carolina coast; operation underway to recover debris
New Hanover County Health and Human Services building.
What end of COVID-19 federal emergency declaration could mean for southeastern North Carolina
Elusive white dog spotted living with coyote pack in Henderson
White dog spotted living with coyote pack in Nevada rescued
Demirion Barnett
Wilmington Police Department makes arrest following shooting that injured 16-year-old

Latest News

WATCH: Object believed to be Chinese balloon shot down over Carolina Forest area
LOOK: Chinese balloon shot down over Carolina coast, senior defense official says
Balloon just after being shot down as seen from Nakina, N.C. (Source: John Ball)
WECT viewers’ photos and videos of the Chinese balloon shot down off Carolina coast
Rob Carothers captured this video of the Chinese balloon being shot down Saturday.
RAW VIDEO: Chinese balloon shot down off Carolina coast (Source: Rob Carothers)
FAA: Flights to and from Wilmington International Airport resuming