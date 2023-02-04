Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: wintry weekend ahead with changes on the horizon

By Claire Fry
Updated: 54 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this frigid Saturday morning! Your First Alert Forecast opens with temperatures mainly in the lower and middle 20s and wind chill values as low as the 10s - not as cold as the Christmastime air was, but certainly enough to warrant some extra TLC for people, pets, plants, and pipes this morning.

Saturday afternoon ought to feature fair skies and temperatures no loftier than the 40s. Then, expect 50s and 60s to make a quick comeback for Sunday and early next week under variable clouds and with modest shower chances.

Catch details in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

