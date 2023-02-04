FAA orders ground stop at ILM airport, other airports along Carolina coast

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Federal Aviation Administration has ordered a ground stop at Wilmington International Airport.

The FAA released a statement Saturday afternoon saying: “The FAA has paused departures to Wilmington (ILM), Myrtle Beach (MYR) and Charleston (CHS) airports to support the Department of Defense in a national security effort. The agency has also closed additional airspace.”

The Biden administration is considering a plan to shoot down a large Chinese balloon suspected of conducting surveillance on the U.S. military, by bringing it down once it is above the Atlantic Ocean where the remnants could potentially be recovered, according to four U.S. officials.

The balloon was spotted Saturday morning over the Carolinas as it approached the Atlantic coast. In preparation for the operation, the Federal Aviation Administration temporarily closed airspace over the Carolina coastline, including the airports in Charleston and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Wilmington, North Carolina, until at least 2:45 p.m. EST Saturday. The FAA was rerouting air traffic from the area and warned of delays as a result of the flight restrictions.

A WECT employee in the Myrtle Beach area said there are military jets circling the balloon.

