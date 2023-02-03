Wilmington Police Department makes arrest following shooting that injured 16-year-old

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department says they have made an arrest following the Metting Road shooting that left a 16-year-old injured on Jan. 28.

According to the report, officers responded to the 3600 block of Metting Road, near Darlington Ave., in response to a ShotSpotter activation. Officers located the 16-year-old female, who was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot injury. She was transported to Novant Health NHRMC.

During the investigation, units found 19-year-old Demirion Barnett of Wilmington crouching beside a vehicle. Barnett was arrested and three guns were found under the vehicle that Barnett was crouched beside.

Executing a search warrant, investigators were able to locate another firearm, as well as nearly half a pound of marijuana at his residence.

As of this time, Barnett has been charged with:

Three counts of Possession of Firearm by a Felon;

Three counts of Carrying Concealed Gun;

Possession of an Altered Serial Number.

Barnett is currently being held without bond at the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

Authorities stated that this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the WPD through the Tip411 app or by phone at (910) 343-3609.

