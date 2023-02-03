Senior Connect
Wilmington Fire Department put out structure fire on N 21st St

Fire at 21st Street in Wilmington
Fire at 21st Street in Wilmington(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department combatted a structure fire at N 21st St on Friday at around 6 p.m.

According to fire officials, residents were home when the fire broke out and firefighters were able to contain and put out the fire.

Red Cross was called to help one resident and their dog that are now displaced.

The fire is currently under investigation.

No one was injured.

