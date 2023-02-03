Wilmington Fire Department put out structure fire on N 21st St

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department combatted a structure fire at N 21st St on Friday at around 6 p.m.

According to fire officials, residents were home when the fire broke out and firefighters were able to contain and put out the fire.

Red Cross was called to help one resident and their dog that are now displaced.

The fire is currently under investigation.

No one was injured.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.