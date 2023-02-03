Town of Elizabethtown celebrating 250th anniversary from March to November

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Elizabethtown is celebrating its 250th Anniversary schedule of events that will span from Founder’s Day on Saturday, March 4 to later in the year.

Almost 250 years to the day from when the Town’s Charter was signed, March 4 will include a parade and festival. According to organizers, the Founders’ Day event will honor the men and women who helped establish the town on the Cape Fear River and interpret their lives during Revolutionary War and the first 50 years through a parade and festival.

The parade will take off from Town Hall at 10 a.m. on March 4, and parade entry applications are available at Town Hall, the chamber of commerce office or online.

“We are encouraging descendants of the Founding Fathers to enter floats or walkers in the parade, but we also want families to celebrate when they found themselves here,” Director of Communications and Marketing for Elizabethtown Terri Dennison, said. “Businesses, organizations and churches can also enter the parade to show pride in their community.”

After the parade, a dedication and official “opening” of the anniversary will occur at the farmers market with demonstrations of life during the Revolutionary War period and vendors available.

Barrownburn, a traditional Celtic band, will perform from noon until 3 p.m. in honor of the Scotts-Irish heritage of the founding fathers.

The Anniversary will continue with events every other month with the following:

May 6: The 50-year period from 1824 to 1873 will be celebrated with a demonstration of what a naval store is, an interpretation of the Civil War and a quilt show.

July 8: The years of 1874 to 1923 will be highlighted with information about the importance of agriculture in our area, transportation on the Cape Fear River and the impact of World War I.

Sep. 23: a “Homecoming” event will focus on emerging industry and leaders around 1923-1973.

Nov. 3 & 4: A Pork and Beats Festival will focus on modern times

