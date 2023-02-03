Teens hosting tennis tournament to raise awareness on teen mental health and suicide

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - “Mental health is just something that people really only feel comfortable with listening about whenever they hear that it’s over,” 16-year-old Kristiahn (Kris) Foster said. She was once in a constant battle with her mental health. She’s dealt with depression since she was in middle school.

“I just got in a really dark place,” Kris said.

“I remember coming home from work and her sharing with me, you know, kids, sliding a note to her, says, You’re not even that pretty well, and you go kill yourself, right. And then there are the mornings that I go to wake her up, and she’s in her bed, she’s sleep fully asleep, and tears are running down her eyes. And I’m like, we’ve got to get her some help.”

Foster’s mom, Evelyn, found a psychiatrist and Kris said eventually those resources made a world of a difference.

Now, she’s using tennis to help bring awareness to teen mental health and suicide.

Foster and her tennis doubles partner Helen Bennington decided to host a tennis tournament for a program at school, the International Baccaluarete Program, while also raising money for an organization near and dear to them, the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

“I talk about trying to normalize mental health issues, mental disorders, diagnoses, because it’s so common now, and especially post COVID. You know, we’re looking at, you know, 50%, 60% of students in high schools and colleges are, you know, dealing with these disorders,” Doug Engleman, President of NAMI Wilmington.

Engleman, who had two kids that battled with mental illnesses, says the proceeds from the tournament would send counselors to middle and high schools to educate kids about mental health and resources available in our area.

“I just want people to know that they have options for outreach that they might feel like they can’t keep to themselves,” Kris said.

The support from team sports helped Foster and Bennington deal with their challenges, and they hope playing tennis will help others too.

“We wanted to do some that we know what impact lives and maybe our lives. And mental health is something that is very important and needs to be talked about right now,” Foster added.

