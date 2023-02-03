Senior Connect
Plastic Ocean Project announces new headquarters, seeks to expand operations

Plastic Ocean Project volunteers
Plastic Ocean Project volunteers
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington-based Plastic Ocean Project announced that they have moved to the MARBIONC facility, located within UNCW’s CREST Research Park, to expand their efforts of solving the plastic pollution problem.

“According to the United Nations Environment Program, plastic pollution is second to climate change. Now, more than ever, we need to expand our efforts,” said Bonnie Monteleone, Plastic Ocean Project director. “The decision to join the research community at MARBIONC will provide more opportunities for local and worldwide collaboration to expedite solutions to plastic pollution. We could not do the work that benefits nature and mankind without the kind support of our POP community.”

Per their announcement, volunteers with POP collected approximately six tons of trash in 2022. Additionally, through the Trees4Trash initiative, the nonprofit planted 471 trees that year.

“Moving to MARBIONC has allowed POP to foster new relationships amongst researchers in other fields and collaborate with them on our projects. I’m extremely appreciative of their willingness to share their expertise,” said Kayla West, lab director.

The public is invited to a ribbon cutting and open house that will take place on Feb. 9 from 5 to 8 p.m. MARBIONC representatives, Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo and POP’s staff and members of its board of directors will be in attendance.

The MARBIONC facility is located at 5598 Marvin K. Moss Lane suite #2009 in Wilmington. For more Information, please visit the Plastic Ocean Project website.

MARBIONC facility, part of UNCW’s CREST Research Park.
MARBIONC facility, part of UNCW's CREST Research Park.

