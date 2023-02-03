Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Pet of the Week: Unnamed Black Mouth Cur from the NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter

An unnamed, 14-month-old Black Mouth Cur is available for adoption from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter.
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 7:15 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An unnamed, 14-month-old Black Mouth Cur is available for adoption from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter.

Spayed, microchipped and up-to-date on her vaccinations, this “happy-go-lucky“ girl has been very good to the staff at the shelter, according to her handlers.

Described as an “alpha female,” she is very active and is looking for an active family. Additionally, those interested in adopting this friendly girl should know that she can be vocal at times.

Those interested in adopting her are encouraged to visit the NHCSO shelter at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington. The shelter is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

If you own another dog, a meet and greet will be required.

Those wishing to adopt can also call the shelter at (910) 798-7500. Additional information can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash involving car and tractor trailer on U.S. 421 near the I-140 interchange
Car partially crushed under tractor-trailer during crash on U.S. 421 near I-140
Crews off the coast of Brunswick County assisting in the search for a boater that went missing...
Crews continue search efforts around Brunswick Co. coast for missing boater from North Myrtle Beach
Plans for a proposed entertainment development titled "Jackeys Creek Master Plan"
New details on potential minor league baseball and entertainment development on 1,400+ acres in Leland
One of the first pics of the new otter pups at the NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher
New photo of three otter pups born at N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher; gender reveal on Saturday
Melinda Sue Hall and her children, Gavin and Gracie
Pender Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman and her two children

Latest News

An unnamed, 14-month-old Black Mouth Cur is available for adoption from the New Hanover County...
Pet of the Week: Unnamed Black Mouth Cur from the NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter
Those interested in adopting Dixie can call the shelter at (910) 259-7022.
Pet of the Week: Dixie from the Pender Co. Humane Society
Use your old cooler to turn it into a warm shelter for feral cats.
How to recycle spare coolers to help shelter, ‘fix’ feral cats in your community
Pet of the Week: Flower from Monty’s Home