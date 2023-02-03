Pet of the Week: Unnamed Black Mouth Cur from the NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An unnamed, 14-month-old Black Mouth Cur is available for adoption from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter.

Spayed, microchipped and up-to-date on her vaccinations, this “happy-go-lucky“ girl has been very good to the staff at the shelter, according to her handlers.

Described as an “alpha female,” she is very active and is looking for an active family. Additionally, those interested in adopting this friendly girl should know that she can be vocal at times.

Those interested in adopting her are encouraged to visit the NHCSO shelter at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington. The shelter is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

If you own another dog, a meet and greet will be required.

Those wishing to adopt can also call the shelter at (910) 798-7500. Additional information can be found here.

