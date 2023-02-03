Senior Connect
Person shot and killed after stabbing K9 in Spartanburg, deputies say

Suspect Shot After K-9 Stabbed
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) confirmed that agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Spartanburg.

According to deputies from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a house along South Carolina Avenue at around 3:10 p.m. Thursday to find a suspect with outstanding warrants.

Deputies said when they arrived, a man threatened them before running into a bedroom and barricading himself inside. Following this, deputies removed the rest of the family from the house and began negotiating with the man.

Deputies stated that after negotiations failed, they threw CS gas into the room, but that did not work either. Eventually, deputies said they breached the door to the bedroom, and a K9 tried to control the man. However, He allegedly began stabbing the K9, and at least one deputy fired a shot at him.

The Coroner’s Office confirmed that the man passed away at the scene. They identified him as 39-year-old Darius Holcomb from Spartanburg.

The injured K9 was taken to a veterinarian, and deputies believe they will be okay.

SLED said they were requested by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the situation. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said they also responded to the scene.

This situation is still developing. We will update this story as we learn more.

