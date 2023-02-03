Pender County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 16-year-old girl

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find 16-year-old Nadia Marie Sutton.

She was last seen by her family on Thursday, Feb. 2 from approximately 8:45 p.m. to 9 p.m., and she was last known to be in the Hampstead area.

She is described as being six feet tall and has black and red hair. She was last seen wearing a brown plaid shirt, brown pants, hoop earrings and black and grey Nike Air Force 1 shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Pender County Sheriff’s Office at 910-259-1515 and refer to case # 2023-0054.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.