Pender County Schools hosts meet and greet for new superintendent at Penderlea Middle School

WILLARD, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Schools hosted a meet and greet with the new superintendent, Dr. Brad Breedlove, on Feb. 2 at Penderlea Middle School.

Brad Breedlove has more than two decades of experience as an educator as teacher, principal and chief academic officer in Union County. He assumed the role on Jan. 1 after Dr. Steven Hill retired.

“We’re keeping the teachers that that we have and we’re also recruiting new ones that come in. Another sort of change that we’re looking at is bus drivers as well,” Breedlove said. “That’s putting a lot of pressure on school systems, including Pender County Schools, and finding bus drivers to come in and to transport our students to and from school.”

Breedlove says he wants to take feedback from families and use it to make the school system better.

“Asking them what do they love about Pender County, Pender County Schools, what are some of the things that as a superintendent I shouldn’t be changing, and then lastly, well, what does need to change?” he said. “What are some of the improvements that need to be made?”

Another meet and greet with the superintendent will take place on Feb. 9 at Topsail High School.

“My first goal, as the superintendent of Pender County Schools, is first to seek to understand right before being understood,” Breedlove says. “I’m also meeting with community members. I’m meeting with all of our school staff around the district.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.