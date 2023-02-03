N.C. schools see slightly lower teacher attrition rate from 2021 to 2022

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The need for teachers in Southeastern North Carolina continues to climb as more families move to the area but across the region, there’s been a higher-than-average number of teachers leaving school districts.

Over the last year, according to the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, the state saw an average attrition rate of nearly 8%—but for Southeastern North Carolina, the number of teachers quitting was slightly higher than that.

New Hanover County Schools lost 171 teachers out of the 1,789 employed—or roughly 9.5%.

Assistant Superintendent for human resources Dr. Chris Barnes said New Hanover County is taking important steps to recruit and retain teachers.

“Thanks to the great work that’s been done between our school board between the county commissioners, we offer a very competitive stipend and salary to accelerate what the state gives for teacher salaries,” he said.

While 171 is a significant number of teachers leaving, the county did hire new teachers as well. New Hanover County recouped 73 teacher positions last year or about 43% of the teachers lost, according to the data.

One of the biggest groups of teachers leaving the state or teaching, in general, is beginning teachers or those with five years of experience or less. That’s why Barnes said the county is working to ensure new teachers here are set up for success.

“[We are] helping embed and work with our beginning teachers to gain excellence earlier quicker and better. So that they are not forced to look for other things throughout the course of their career. So our goal is to accelerate all of our employees but really focusing on embedding our new folks in the skills they need to be successful,” he said.

It’s a plan that appears to be working.

“We were able to retain over 85% of our beginning teachers from this past year to this year over 85% and then returned to the same job after the summer break,” Barnes said.

And New Hanover County isn’t alone, in fact, neighboring counties like Pender, Brunswick, Columbus and Bladen all saw more than 10% of their teaching staff leave. Bladen County had the highest number of teachers leaving with 38 job losses or a little more than 13.5%.

Across the state, there’s a significant need for teachers of core subjects like math science and social studies. Right now there are more than 1200 of these jobs vacant which could leave students facing increased class sizes and less personal instruction for the most critical subjects.

