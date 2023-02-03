Lane shifts scheduled for S Front St., Burnett Blvd.
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Lanes will be intermittently shifted at the intersection of S Front St. and Burnett Blvd. to accommodate water and sewer work, according to the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority.
Per the announcement, the traffic shifts will begin at 8 p.m. on Feb. 13 and are planned to conclude at 4 a.m. on Feb. 14.
During this time, traffic in both directions will be shifted into single lanes. The right-turn lane from Carolina Beach Road onto Burnett Blvd. will remain open.
