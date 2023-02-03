Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

First Alert Forecast: wintry blast to linger through the weekend

Your First Alert Weather Team
Your First Alert Weather Team(wect news)
By Gabe Ross
Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this Friday! Your First Alert Forecast is decidedly wintry in the Cape Fear Region, and will be for the next couple of days. Rain will gradually taper and exit after tallying several tenths of an inch for all of the Cape Fear Region. All the while, temperatures will continue to struggle amid continued northerly breezes. Even as many of the rainclouds break up Friday afternoon, highs will only reach the 40s to around 50, at best.

Your extended First Alert Forecast begins with a mostly clear and frigid Friday night with low temperatures mainly in the lower and middle 20s and wind chill values as low as the 10s - not as cold as the Christmastime air was, but certainly enough to warrant some extra TLC for people, pets, plants, and pipes. Saturday afternoon ought to feature fair skies and temperatures no loftier than the 40s. Then, expect 50s and 60s to make a quick comeback for Sunday and early next week under variable clouds and with modest shower chances.

Catch details in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash involving car and tractor trailer on U.S. 421 near the I-140 interchange
Car partially crushed under tractor-trailer during crash on U.S. 421 near I-140
Crews off the coast of Brunswick County assisting in the search for a boater that went missing...
Crews continue search efforts around Brunswick Co. coast for missing boater from North Myrtle Beach
Plans for a proposed entertainment development titled "Jackeys Creek Master Plan"
New details on potential minor league baseball and entertainment development on 1,400+ acres in Leland
One of the first pics of the new otter pups at the NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher
New photo of three otter pups born at N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher; gender reveal on Saturday
Melinda Sue Hall and her children, Gavin and Gracie
Pender Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman and her two children

Latest News

Wet, chilly, and raw weather will continue
First Alert Forecast: wintry and wet conditions continue
Wet, chilly, and raw weather will continue
Your First Alert Forecast for Thu. evening Feb. 2, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. afternoon, Feb. 2, 2023...
Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. afternoon, Feb. 2, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. morning, Feb. 2, 2023...
Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. morning, Feb. 2, 2023