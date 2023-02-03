Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: crisp & wintry

Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. afternoon, Feb. 3, 2023
By Claire Fry
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Friday! Your First Alert Forecast begins with a mostly clear and frigid Friday night with low temperatures mainly in the lower and middle 20s and wind chill values as low as the 10s - not as cold as the Christmastime air was, but certainly enough to warrant some extra TLC for people, pets, plants, and pipes.

Saturday afternoon ought to feature fair skies and temperatures no loftier than the 40s. Then, expect 50s and 60s to make a quick comeback for Sunday and early next week under variable clouds and with modest shower chances.

Catch details in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. afternoon, Feb. 3, 2023
