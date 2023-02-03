First Alert Forecast: crisp & wintry

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Friday! Your First Alert Forecast begins with a mostly clear and frigid Friday night with low temperatures mainly in the lower and middle 20s and wind chill values as low as the 10s - not as cold as the Christmastime air was, but certainly enough to warrant some extra TLC for people, pets, plants, and pipes.

Saturday afternoon ought to feature fair skies and temperatures no loftier than the 40s. Then, expect 50s and 60s to make a quick comeback for Sunday and early next week under variable clouds and with modest shower chances.

