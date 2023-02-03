Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office requests board approval for evidence audit, animal shelter expansion and more

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has brought requests to the board of commissioners for an evidence audit, an expansion to the animal shelter and a new diversity, equity and inclusion specialist position.

Per a request for board action form, Sheriff Bill Rogers is requesting the use of $45,875 for a contract with Blue Line Training Group to perform a full audit of evidence maintained by the sheriff’s office. The office requested an audit from the State Bureau of Investigation, but an SBI representative told the sheriff’s office that they could only do an audit if there was suspected criminal activity.

In Dec. 2022, WECT obtained an application for a search warrant from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina to obtain eight cellphones from the sheriff’s office evidence room. According to District Attorney’s Office Investigator Erich Von Hackney in the application, these would constitute evidence of obstruction of justice and willful misconduct and maladministration.

Those cell phones were seized as part of another search warrant in Chadbourn in Sept. 2021, and a page from that warrant says that deputies also seized Ziploc bags of white powder and green leafy substances along with four marijuana plants.

Clearing and grading work on an animal protective services expansion

Animal protective services is requesting approval for the low bid to start clearing and grading work on a building expansion project to facilitate large animal rescue incidents. According to the request for board action, Columbus Co. owns approximately two acres on Legion Drive behind the current shelter that would be used for the project.

“The structure will be utilized to house large animals, which in some cases may be evidence of a crime that was committed. This structure will also be used to store essential items for the daily operation of the current shelter to keep Columbus County in compliance with current North Carolina General Statutes,” said Capt. Dustin Fowler in the request.

The project would also fence in a larger area and use the grounds to store transport trailers and vehicles.

Approval would accept one of the bids, ranging in price from $11,590 to $21,250, to clear 1.1 acres of land, pile and burn debris, grade the land and install drain tile.

New diversity, equity and inclusion specialist position at sheriff’s office

The office is also looking to create a diversity, equity and inclusion specialist position to, per the request, “ensure the Sheriff’s Office has a work culture where all employees are protected... given a fair chance, and are treated with respect and dignity.”

The specific action requested is for the new position and funds for the position at pay grade 67, and it won’t require a budget amendment.

The Columbus County Board of Commissioners will meet on Monday, Feb. 6 at 127 W. Webster St. in Whiteville. Photos start at 5:30 p.m., closed session at 5:45 p.m. and regular session at 6:30 p.m.

