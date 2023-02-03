Senior Connect
CAM announces five new Board of Trustees members

Top row: Katharine Sullivan and Kathy Lindenmayer. Bottom row: Bobbi Fitzsimmons, Jeffrey Schrager and Robert Hickman.(Courtesy Cameron Art Museum)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cameron Art Museum announced five people joining its board of trustees in a release on Friday, Feb. 3.

“We are thrilled about the talent, experiences, and deep relationships to the community these new Board members will bring to the museum. We are excited that they are joining our leadership team,” said CAM Deputy Director Heather Wilson.

Barbara A. Fitzsimmons, Ed.D. has been an educator for much of her life and moved to Wilmington in 2013. She continues to travel and teach for The Advocacy Project, a non-governmental organization (NGO) serving marginalized people in the Global South.

Robert Hickman is the founder and president of the clinical research consulting firm MedReach and developed an interest in theatre and visual arts during his time at Elon University. He continued his career in Wilmington, where he has spent the last 22 years.

Kathy Lindenmayer is the Director of Development for the Memphis Music Initiative, a Black-led youth development and intermediary funding organization aimed at serving Black people in Memphis and the Mid-South. She also worked as the director of development and partnerships at SMU DataArts and the director of development and membership at Grantmakers in the Arts.

Jeffrey Schrager is the founder and managing partner of Schrager Capital Management and has in business throughout his career. He also served on the boards of the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Midlands and the Jewish Federation of Omaha. He lives with his wife Dr. Anne York in Wrightsville Beach.

Katharine Sullivan is a Wilmington native and has earned degrees in art history and culinary arts. She has served on the board of trustees of Cape Fear Academy, and she was co-owner of The Salt Shaker Bookstore and Café.

