Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

3 found dead in Ohio home, police say

Police confirm triple homicide in Avondale
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Homicide investigators are on the scene investigating after three people were found dead inside a home early Friday, according to Cincinnati police.

There is a large police presence on Canyon Drive and Glenwood Avenue, WXIX reported.

Officers were called to the home at about 5:30 a.m. for a potentially dead person, said Lt. Jonathan Cunningham, a police spokesman.

“When our officers arrived, three deceased individuals were found. Our Homicide Unit is on scene conducting an investigation. We also have a victim advocate representative on scene for anyone who may need them,” the lieutenant said.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash involving car and tractor trailer on U.S. 421 near the I-140 interchange
UPDATE: No life-threatening injuries after crash involving tractor-trailer on U.S. 421 near I-140
Crews off the coast of Brunswick County assisting in the search for a boater that went missing...
Crews continue search efforts around Brunswick Co. coast for missing boater from North Myrtle Beach
Plans for a proposed entertainment development titled "Jackeys Creek Master Plan"
New details on potential minor league baseball and entertainment development on 1,400+ acres in Leland
One of the first pics of the new otter pups at the NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher
New photo of three otter pups born at N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher; gender reveal on Saturday
New Hanover County Health and Human Services building.
What end of COVID-19 federal emergency declaration could mean for southeastern North Carolina

Latest News

In this image released by Tulare County Sheriff's Office, detectives investigate a shooting in...
Authorities: 2 arrested in California shooting that killed 6
FILE - A protester holds a sign demanding justice for Amir Locke at a rally on Saturday, Feb....
Family of Minneapolis man killed in no-knock raid sues city
U.S. Agriculture officials have proposed new nutrition standards for school meals, including...
New rules would limit sugar in school meals for first time
Le Le was born on July 18, 1998, and died at the age of 25.
‘We are heartbroken’: Memphis Zoo announces death of giant panda Le Le