Warrants: Former Granville sheriff had vehicles confiscated from crime scenes on his property

OXFORD, N.C. (WRAL) - Former Granville County Sheriff Brindell Wilkins is serving 18 months in prison, but his legal problems keep building.

On Wednesday, WRAL News obtained search warrants that show agents with the State Bureau of Investigation searched his farm and found various vehicles and equipment confiscated from Granville County crime scenes there. Some of the equipment dates to crimes committed years ago.

In December, a jury found Wilkins guilty of falsifying training records. He was charged with doctoring records about his in-service training and firearms training from 2012 to 2018 to maintain state certification for himself and his staff.

During that trial, prosecutors questioned Wilkins about taking evidence including more than $200,000 and various vehicles from a 2011 crime scene to his home. Based on that testimony, the SBI got a search warrant and went to his Oxford property on Tuesday.

