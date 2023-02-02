Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Warrants: Former Granville sheriff had vehicles confiscated from crime scenes on his property

Former Granville County Sheriff Brindell Wilkins is serving 18 months in prison, but his legal problems keep building.
Brindell Wilkins
Brindell Wilkins(North Carolina Department Of Adult Correction)
By Cullen Browder, Randall Kerr and Jodi Leese Glusco
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:01 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, N.C. (WRAL) - Former Granville County Sheriff Brindell Wilkins is serving 18 months in prison, but his legal problems keep building.

On Wednesday, WRAL News obtained search warrants that show agents with the State Bureau of Investigation searched his farm and found various vehicles and equipment confiscated from Granville County crime scenes there. Some of the equipment dates to crimes committed years ago.

In December, a jury found Wilkins guilty of falsifying training records. He was charged with doctoring records about his in-service training and firearms training from 2012 to 2018 to maintain state certification for himself and his staff.

During that trial, prosecutors questioned Wilkins about taking evidence including more than $200,000 and various vehicles from a 2011 crime scene to his home. Based on that testimony, the SBI got a search warrant and went to his Oxford property on Tuesday.

You can read the rest of this story here.

Copyright 2023 by Capitol Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Most Read

New bill takes aim at N.C. pistol purchase permit law
A Walmart in Brunswick County was among the stores fined.
Local Walmart and Dollar General stores among 52 fined for price scanning errors in NC
Crews off the coast of Brunswick County assisting in the search for a boater that went missing...
Crews continue search efforts around Brunswick Co. coast for missing boater from North Myrtle Beach
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office deputies had to clear Brogden Hall during a basketball game...
Deputies clear New Hanover High School gym after fights break out in stands during basketball game
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says

Latest News

Niya and Nasir, two young children killed in a house fire in Bostic, NC.
Mother, grandfather indicted in house fire killing 2 young children
Parking lot status at ILM
Additional parking spaces coming to Wilmington International Airport
During peak seasons in southeastern North Carolina, parking can be difficult to come by at...
Additional parking spaces coming to Wilmington International Airport
A couple of golf carts driving through Carolina Beach
Carolina Beach’s parking and re-entry passes, golf cart permits being sold