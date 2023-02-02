Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Powerball 2-1-23

Powerball Winning Numbers for 2-1-23 at 11pm
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 12:44 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New bill takes aim at N.C. pistol purchase permit law
A Walmart in Brunswick County was among the stores fined.
Local Walmart and Dollar General stores among 52 fined for price scanning errors in NC
Crews off the coast of Brunswick County assisting in the search for a boater that went missing...
Crews continue search efforts around Brunswick Co. coast for missing boater from North Myrtle Beach
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office deputies had to clear Brogden Hall during a basketball game...
Deputies clear New Hanover High School gym after fights break out in stands during basketball game
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says

Latest News

During peak seasons in southeastern North Carolina, parking can be difficult to come by at...
Additional parking spaces coming to Wilmington International Airport
A couple of golf carts driving through Carolina Beach
Carolina Beach’s parking and re-entry passes, golf cart permits being sold
NCEL 02-01-2023
NCEL 02-01-2023
NCEL 2/1/23
NCEL 2/1/23