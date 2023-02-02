Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

One North Carolina State Senator responds to the discussion on the ‘Parents’ Bill of Rights’

NC Senator responds to 'Parents' Bill of Rights'
NC Senator responds to 'Parents' Bill of Rights'(n/a)
By Merit Morgan
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 7:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina state Republicans have introduced another version of the ‘Parents’ Bill of Rights’ that the State Senate and House saw last year but ultimately didn’t pass.

Democratic Senator Kandie Smith representing Pitt & Edgecombe Counties says she has and always will advocate for parents having rights in their children’s lives however Smith says this bill doesn’t address any of the real priorities she sees a need for.

“It does not address any of the priorities that we’ve been hearing about since we’ve been here. When we talk about funding and resources for staff, making sure our teachers have what they need as far as pay, making sure we have adequate nurse and counselors to take care of our children.”

The proposed ‘Parents’ Bill of Rights’ would stop all education and instruction about sexuality and gender identity from kindergarten through fourth grade.

In addition, the bill will require schools to notify parents of any change of name, pronoun, or state of mental health in their children.

The bill would require all schools to make certain reading materials available for parents to view.

Smith attended the discussion of the bill Wednesday and says that she sees the complete opposite of what the bill opposses.

“When I’m hearing that so many people are reaching out and saying that the parents don’t feel like they have rights, I didn’t see any of that represented in that room today except lobbyist that got up and said, I think it was maybe three lobbyists out of the maybe 10 to 15 people that spoke,” Smith says.

One version of the bill passed the State Senate last year but did not get a vote in the House. This year, Republican lawmakers increased their margins in the November elections.

Many of the parents WITN spoke to who did not want to go on camera said they are already prioritizing taking initiative in their children’s lives and do not see a need for a bill to ensure that.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New bill takes aim at N.C. pistol purchase permit law
A Walmart in Brunswick County was among the stores fined.
Local Walmart and Dollar General stores among 52 fined for price scanning errors in NC
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office deputies had to clear Brogden Hall during a basketball game...
Deputies clear New Hanover High School gym after fights break out in stands during basketball game
Armed robbery in Hardee's
Wilmington Police Department releases photos of suspect in armed robbery at Hardee’s
Crews off the coast of Brunswick County assisting in the search for a boater that went missing...
Crews find items off Brunswick Co. coast belonging to boater missing out of North Myrtle Beach area

Latest News

New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office deputies had to clear Brogden Hall during a basketball game...
NHHS-Laney basketball games continue after fights cause postponement
Crews find items off Brunswick Co. coast belonging to boater missing out of North Myrtle Beach area
Parents’ Bill of Rights bill moves forward, sparking concern among LGBTQ community
Basketball games played tonight without spectators at New Hanover High School
Basketball games played tonight without spectators at New Hanover High School