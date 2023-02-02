New Hanover County Library winter sale returns with books for $2-3

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The annual winter book sale at the New Hanover County Northeast Branch Library begins this Friday for Friends of the Library and this Saturday for the general public.

You can become a Friends of the Library member to shop on Friday, Feb. 3 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the door for $20 per year. Prices start at $3 for hardbacks and audio/visual materials and $2 for paperbacks.

The general public can shop on the following dates and times:

Saturday, Feb 4: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $3 hardbacks and AV, $2 paperbacks

Sunday, Feb 5: 1 to 5 p.m. $2 hardbacks and AV, $1 paperbacks

Monday, Feb 6: 3 to 7 p.m. $2 hardbacks and AV, $1 paperbacks

Friday, Feb 10: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $1 hardbacks and AV, $.50 paperbacks

Saturday, Feb 11: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $1 hardbacks and AV, $.50 paperbacks

Sunday, Feb 12: 1 to 5 p.m. Everything is $.25



