Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

New Hanover County Library winter sale returns with books for $2-3

The 2022 winter book sale at the New Hanover County Northeast Branch Library
The 2022 winter book sale at the New Hanover County Northeast Branch Library(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The annual winter book sale at the New Hanover County Northeast Branch Library begins this Friday for Friends of the Library and this Saturday for the general public.

You can become a Friends of the Library member to shop on Friday, Feb. 3 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the door for $20 per year. Prices start at $3 for hardbacks and audio/visual materials and $2 for paperbacks.

The general public can shop on the following dates and times:

  • Saturday, Feb 4: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • $3 hardbacks and AV, $2 paperbacks
  • Sunday, Feb 5: 1 to 5 p.m.
    • $2 hardbacks and AV, $1 paperbacks
  • Monday, Feb 6: 3 to 7 p.m.
    • $2 hardbacks and AV, $1 paperbacks
  • Friday, Feb 10: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • $1 hardbacks and AV, $.50 paperbacks
  • Saturday, Feb 11: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • $1 hardbacks and AV, $.50 paperbacks
  • Sunday, Feb 12: 1 to 5 p.m.
    • Everything is $.25

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New bill takes aim at N.C. pistol purchase permit law
A Walmart in Brunswick County was among the stores fined.
Local Walmart and Dollar General stores among 52 fined for price scanning errors in NC
Crews off the coast of Brunswick County assisting in the search for a boater that went missing...
Crews continue search efforts around Brunswick Co. coast for missing boater from North Myrtle Beach
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office deputies had to clear Brogden Hall during a basketball game...
Deputies clear New Hanover High School gym after fights break out in stands during basketball game
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says

Latest News

The Warming Shelter Wilmington has announced that their shelter will open Feb. 3 and Feb. 4 for...
Help needed to staff warming shelter in Wilmington this weekend
Cots, hot meals and care items are available for those who take shelter there.
Help needed to staff warming shelter in Wilmington this weekend
During peak seasons in southeastern North Carolina, parking can be difficult to come by at...
Additional parking spaces coming to Wilmington International Airport
A job fair and veterans’ stand down will be held at Elizabethtown Baptist Church on Saturday,...
Community invited to job fair and veterans’ stand down event in Bladen Co.