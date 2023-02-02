Museum of Coastal Carolina invites community to family-friendly educational programs

OCEAN ISLE BEACH. (WECT) - The Museum of Coastal Carolina and Ingram Planetarium is hosting several family-friendly programs in February created by Education Manager Jamie Justice.

The museum will hold a Spotlight Scientist program each Thursday, allowing visitors to step into the roles of different types of scientists each week and learn about their research with hands-on activities.

The following events are scheduled:

Feb. 9: Ichthyologist – Discover different types of fish, unique fish anatomy, various types of fish scales, and remarkable fish.

Feb. 16 : Ornithologist – Participate in fun, interactive activities to learn how scientists identify and track birds.

Feb. 23: Seismologist – Build your own structure to see if it can last through a hurricane and learn about the causes of earthquakes.

On the Feb. 11 and 25 at 11 a.m. is the Coastal Discoveries program, which is designed for attendees to learn about sharks and structures built on the beaches to protect the environment.

The focus for Feb. 11 is on sharks and shark teeth, where attendees will learn about the anatomy of a shark, disproved misconceptions about sharks, ways to find shark teeth, and how to stay safe while swimming in the sea. The program will conclude with a craft.

On Feb. 25, hardened structures found along our beaches will be the subject of the discussion. The program will highlight the features of groins, jetties, and sea walls, their purpose, environmental impact and how they help preserve the beach.

The first and third Saturday of the month, Feb. 4 and 18, will host the Backyard Explorers program to educate on local species and ways to investigate in your backyard through animal tracks, trail cameras, and more.

The Feb. 4 event will feature butterflies and moths, the differences between the two, where they can be found, and what types you can identify in your area.

Feb. 18 will hold the Great Backyard Bird Count, where attendants will watch, count and learn about the different species of birds that are found in the region. Guests can come learn various ways they can participate from their own backyard with some helpful apps through your smartphone.

Admission to the museum is free for members and non-members, all-day admission effective March 31, 2022, is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors (62+), $8 for children (3-12), and free for ages 2 and under. For more information, call 910-579-1016, or visit their website here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.