Million dollars in heroin seized after U.S. 264 traffic stop

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say they seized a million dollars worth of heroin after a traffic stop on an Eastern Carolina highway.

Miguel Canela, of Baltimore, Maryland is charged with trafficking heroin and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of narcotics.

Nash County deputies say around 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, members of their Highwayway Interdiction Team stopped Canela’s pickup truck for a traffic violation on U.S. 264 near Bailey.

After a canine searched the vehicle, they found 4.6 pounds of heroin hidden in the bed of the truck.

The 38-year-old man was jailed on a $3-million bond.

