Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Million dollars in heroin seized after U.S. 264 traffic stop

Miguel Canela
Miguel Canela(Nash County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say they seized a million dollars worth of heroin after a traffic stop on an Eastern Carolina highway.

Miguel Canela, of Baltimore, Maryland is charged with trafficking heroin and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of narcotics.

Nash County deputies say around 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, members of their Highwayway Interdiction Team stopped Canela’s pickup truck for a traffic violation on U.S. 264 near Bailey.

After a canine searched the vehicle, they found 4.6 pounds of heroin hidden in the bed of the truck.

The 38-year-old man was jailed on a $3-million bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New bill takes aim at N.C. pistol purchase permit law
A Walmart in Brunswick County was among the stores fined.
Local Walmart and Dollar General stores among 52 fined for price scanning errors in NC
Crews off the coast of Brunswick County assisting in the search for a boater that went missing...
Crews continue search efforts around Brunswick Co. coast for missing boater from North Myrtle Beach
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office deputies had to clear Brogden Hall during a basketball game...
Deputies clear New Hanover High School gym after fights break out in stands during basketball game
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says

Latest News

A GFL Environmental trash truck dumped its contents after they caught on fire in the...
Trash truck dumps garbage onto road after catching fire in Murrayville
The Warming Shelter Wilmington has announced that their shelter will open Feb. 3 and Feb. 4 for...
Help needed to staff warming shelter in Wilmington this weekend
The 2022 winter book sale at the New Hanover County Northeast Branch Library
New Hanover County Library winter sale returns with books for $2-3
Cots, hot meals and care items are available for those who take shelter there.
Help needed to staff warming shelter in Wilmington this weekend