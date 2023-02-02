Help needed to staff warming shelter in Wilmington this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Warming Shelter Wilmington has announced that their shelter will open Feb. 3 and Feb. 4 for anyone experiencing homelessness in the Wilmington area.

According to the announcement, the shelter will be located at Trinity United Methodist Church at 1403 Market St., and those wishing to stay are welcome to check in at 5:30 p.m.

The shelter opens when temperatures fall below 30 degrees on any two consecutive nights. Cots, hot meals and care items are available for those who take shelter there. Due to the nature of the shelter’s set-up, pets will not be accommodated.

Over the weekend of Dec. 23, the shelter reported that they housed 93 guests on their busiest night, a 33% increase from the previous year.

In order to operate the shelter, over 30 volunteers are needed to fill a variety of roles. To learn more about how you can volunteer this weekend, please visit The Warming Shelter Wilmington website.

