First Alert Forecast: wintry for Groundhog Day... and a little while after

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you and Happy Groundhog Day! As various groundhogs, from Punxsutawney Phil in Pennsylvania to Sir Walter Wally here in North Carolina, remind us of the changing seasons, your First Alert Forecast is decidedly wintry in the Cape Fear Region. Expect more gray, gloomy skies, and tote your rain gear for the risk of patchy rain and drizzle. Also brace for cold northerly breezes, akin to those that began to flow Wednesday, to continue to flow and pin temperatures in the chilly 40s in most times and places.

Expect the aforementioned spotty Thursday rains to morph into a steady, occasionally heavy, soaking shield of rain Thursday night. Rain will gradually taper and exit Friday morning after tallying several tenths of an inch for all of the Cape Fear Region; some spots could even sneak more than one inch. All the while, temperatures will continue to struggle amid continued northerly breezes. Expect upper 30s and lower 40s for lows Friday morning and, even as many of the rainclouds break up Friday afternoon, only 40s to around 50 highs.

Your extended First Alert Forecast begins with a mostly clear and frigid Friday night with low temperatures mainly in the lower and middle 20s and wind chill values as low as the 10s - not as cold as the Christmastime air was, but certainly enough to warrant some extra TLC for people, pets, plants, and pipes. Saturday afternoon ought to feature fair skies and temperatures no loftier than the 40s. Then, expect 50s and 60s to make a quick comeback for Sunday and early next week under variable clouds and with modest shower chances.

