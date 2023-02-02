Senior Connect
Car partially crushed under tractor trailer during crash on U.S. 421 near I-140

Crash involving car and tractor trailer on U.S. 421 near the I-140 interchange
Crash involving car and tractor trailer on U.S. 421 near the I-140 interchange(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A car was partially crushed under a tractor trailer during a crash on U.S. 421 near the overpass with I-140 on Thursday.

A photo shows the tractor trailer taking up both northbound lanes and one southbound lane.

A NC State Highway Patrol trooper has been sent to the scene, and WECT has reached out for more information.

